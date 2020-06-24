DA identifies body of missing swimmer lost in Mashpee boating accident

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 57-year-old man who went missing following a boating accident was recovered from a Mashpee pond Tuesday, officials said.

Ricardo Ortiz was pulled from the water around 6 p.m. after dive teams and the harbormaster searched for him for over four hours, according to a release issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Emergency crews were called to the Mashpee Wakeby Pond around 2:15 p.m. and were able to locate the boat and three passengers.

One of the three passengers was suffering from serious injuries to their leg after they came into contact with the boat’s propeller.

They were airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Their condition has not been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

