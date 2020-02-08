DA identifies brothers-in-law killed in apparent murder-suicide that began in Saugus

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the brothers-in-law who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide that unfolded in Saugus and Everett on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Mobil gas station on Essex Street found Frank Trombetta, 63, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Boldgett’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officers searching for the suspect, identified as Trombetta’s brother-in-law, William McFeely, also 63, found him dead in a vehicle in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

