BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was fatally shot by police during an alleged carjacking in Roxbury on Wednesday has been identified, officials said.

Stephenson King, 39, of Dorchester was shot when he allegedly drove away from officers who were investigating the carjacking incident.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

As with all officer-involved shootings the incident is under investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

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