DA identifies educator who died after becoming trapped inside burning Hanson house

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died after becoming trapped inside a house that went up in flames in Hanson on Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire with possible entrapment at 165 Pennsylvania Ave. just after 7 p.m. met with an occupant who said Margaret “Peggy” O’Toole-Driscoll, their family member, had not gotten out of the burning home, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Firefighters conducted a primary search for O’Toole-Driscoll but officials say this was unsuccessful due to the heavy fire and smoke conditions.

O’Toole-Driscoll, 58, died in the blaze.

She worked as an Instructional Support Assistant in East Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School after serving as a substitute for four years.

“On behalf of the East Bridgewater Public School District, we offer our sincerest condolences to Margret “Peggy” O’Toole’s family,” Superintendent Elizabeth Legault said in a release.

Three other occupants living in the single family home were able to safely escape.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the DA’s office says it does not appear suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)