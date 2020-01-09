DA identifies elderly man killed in Christmas Day crash in Natick

Officials are identifying the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Christmas Day on South Main Street in Natick.

Clinton Poland, 79, died Sunday from his injuries after he was struck while he was walking in Natick around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office.

Framingham police responding to the motor vehicle crash found two woman performing CPR on Poland at the scene before first responders from Natick assisted at the scene, Ryan said.

Poland was taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as an 81-year-old woman from Natick, remained on scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)