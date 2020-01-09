DA identifies elderly man who was fatally struck by vehicle on Christmas Day in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the 79-year-old man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day in Natick.

Clinton Poland died Sunday from injuries he sustained when he was struck in the area of North Main Street around 5:30 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Poland was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he later died.

The 81-year-old Natick woman who hit him remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

