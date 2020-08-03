DA identifies elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing the possibility of criminal charges after hitting and killing an 81-year-old woman as she was crossing the street in Fall River on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Bedford and Davis streets around 9:30 a.m. found Dolores McHenry injured and transported her to the hospital, where she died.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner has since accepted jurisdiction and will conduct an autopsy.

The 19-year-old Westport resident who was driving the 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV that hit McHenry was cited on charges of motor vehicle homicide due to negligent operation, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failure to remain hands-free while utilizing a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

