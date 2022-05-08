MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the father and son who died following a car crash into a Mendon pond Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 around 10:30 p.m. found a car that had careened into Nipmuc Pond, officials said. Police said a car and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Route 16 and the car ended up in the water, and its two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s office confirmed the two men were Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and Christian Sosa, 15.

Sosa Acevedo was pulling out of a restaurant parking lot at on Uxbridge Road with his son in the passenger seat when their car collided with a Ford F-350, which had a three-car carrier trailer attached, officials said. A preliminary investigation found the crash resulted in the car leaving the roadway, striking a parked car, traveling down an embankment, and becoming submerged in Lake Nipmuc.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)