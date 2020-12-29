DA identifies knife-wielding man killed in officer-involved shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 28-year-old man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Brockton Monday.

Two officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Overlook Avenue just before 3 p.m. encountered Bryan Cruz Soto of Dorchester outside the home and shot him, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz

A preliminary investigation indicates that two officers found Cruz-Soto standing in the driveway holding a knife. They fired their weapons and shot him. They were not identified.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cruz-Soto was wearing a GPS electronic monitoring bracelet as a term of condition from an open case in Suffolk County.

A female victim was found bleeding and first responders stated they heard fighting and screaming on the 911 call.

Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

