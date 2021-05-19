DA identifies man, 14-year-old fatally shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 14-year-old boy and 29-year-old man who were fatally shot near a park in Fall River on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near Griffin Park found Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The third shooting victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, continues to be treated at Rhode Island Hospital, and is expected to recover.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)