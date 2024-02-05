DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man accused of shooting a woman multiple times, firing at responding police officers, and triggering a tense SWAT standoff at a trailer park in Danvers on Monday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a woman on Newbury Street around 12 p.m. learned she had been shot multiple times and fled to a neighbor’s trailer, according to police. Responding officers were allegedly fired upon by the suspect, later identified as Joseph M. Hurley, 62, as they approached the residence.

After the victim was transported to Beverly Hospital and later med-flighted to a Boston hospital, Hurley was taken into custody about two hours later and taken to a nearby hospital.

This continues to be an active investigation by the Danvers Police Department, Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services.

Hurley is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Breaking Update:State Troopers now evacuating a nearby daycare center next to the scene of the standoff on route 1 in Danvers…the road by the standoff southbound remains closed to traffic #7News pic.twitter.com/8GfrCnEU0n — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 5, 2024

UPDATE #2-Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer. A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; he public is asked to avoid the area. The @NEMLEC tactical team is assisting Troopers and @DanversPolice Officers on-scene. https://t.co/gRZk82jZ2j — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

Danvers shooting victim airlifted to Boston hospital..,suspect taken into custody also hospitalized#7News pic.twitter.com/50m7OvydWj — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 5, 2024

UPDATE #3–Suspect in the Danvers shooting is in custody. Highway remains closed. https://t.co/3A8RG3A5PA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 5, 2024

