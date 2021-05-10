DA identifies man fatally shot by police after ramming SUV into Leicester police station

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police after they say he rammed an SUV into the Leicester police station before exiting the vehicle with a weapon Sunday morning.

Police responded to the station at 90 S. Main Street at 6:13 a.m. after receiving a call from a Worcester Emergency Communications Center dispatcher who saw the man repeatedly ramming the SUV into the station’s closed doors on surveillance video. The suspect had gotten nearly his entire vehicle inside of the police station.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, identified as Zachary Richardson, 24, of Leicester, exiting the vehicle and pointing what appeared to be a rifle at police, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

Officers then shot the Richardson before immediately rendering medical aid.

He was then taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Richardson was known to police and had an upcoming court date for a traffic violation, Early said.

Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said no officers were injured and that this appears to be an isolated incident.

The two officers involved in the shooting are currently on leave pending the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)