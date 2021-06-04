BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Braintree on Friday during what authorities are calling an “ambush” that left two police officers wounded and a K9 dead.

Andrew Homen, 34, whose last known residence was in Brockton, allegedly lured officers into the woods behind an apartment complex on McCusker Drive just before 1 p.m. and opened fire, leading to a wild shootout that claimed the life of K9 Kitt, officials said.

Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department, was killed in the initial wave of gunfire. Two of the officers suffered multiple wounds as they returned fire in the direction of the suspect.

“The dog had a ton of experience with its handler. They were an awesome pair,” Morrissey said.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals. They are undergoing surgery and are expected to survive.

“They are in surgery. We think they are in good shape,” Morrissey said. “We are hoping for the best. Say a little prayer.”

Morrissey said Homen was well-known to police with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

He was taken to Milton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

