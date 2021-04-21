DA identifies man fatally shot by Worcester police after claiming to have explosive device

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities identified the 31-year-old man who was fatally shot by police during a standoff in Worcester after he claimed to have a rifle and a bomb.

Worcester Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call around 10:40 pm. Tuesday from a man who said he had a rifle and a bomb that could go off, according to the Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Negotiations were initiated by the dispatcher as Worcester police responded to the scene on Grafton Street and set up a perimeter.

They observed a man, later identified as Phet Gouvonvong, who appeared to be heavily armed with what looked to be an assault rifle, ammunition, body armor, a backpack, and an explosive device, as well as other wires attached to himself, Early said.

Negotiations continued over the phone and with negotiators at the scene in a lengthy attempt to deescalate the situation.

Gouvonvong appeared to get more agitated and made forward movements toward the officers around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, prompting shots to be fired.

Gouvonvong was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Early said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as per the department’s policy.

Investigators are executing a search warrant at the man’s residence.

Anyone who has cellphone video of the incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

