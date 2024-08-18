NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old Bridgewater man who was fatally shot in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 36 Acushnet Ave. around 12:45 a.m. found Nicholas Miller suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

