DA identifies man found dead on side of road in Dartmouth, homicide investigation continues

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man collapsed on the side of the street in the area of 180 Horseneck Rd. around 5:10 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The man, who was identified as Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, is believed to be the victim of a homicide, Quinn’s office said.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Horseneck Road between 11 p.m. on Monday and 5 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to contact Dartmouth police. Anonymous tips can be sent to the district attorney’s office by texting the word “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637).

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Dartmouth police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)