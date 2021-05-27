NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Wednesday in North Attleboro.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 64 High Street around 4 p.m. found Peter C. Schifone, 38, of North Attleboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)