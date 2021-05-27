NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was found fatally shot Wednesday in North Attleboro.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 64 High Street around 4 p.m. found Peter C. Schifone, 38, of North Attleboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox