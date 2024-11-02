CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 40-year-old man who was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a park in Chelsea on Friday morning.

Officers responding to Voke Park found Juan Osorio dead, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk District Attorney’s State Police Unit at 617-727-8817.

