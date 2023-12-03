SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was found suffering from a fatal knife wound in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday night, police said.

Patrick Kenney, Jr., 42 of Milton, was found injured in the parking lot of the restaurant around 9 p.m., and pronounced dead a short time later at Mass General Hospital.

The incident appears to be accidental, and no additional parties are believed to be involved.

Video shared from the scene showed paramedics rendering aid to Kenney in a taped-off section of the parking lot.

The stabbing came a week after a wild brawl at the iconic restaurant the night before Thanksgiving.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)