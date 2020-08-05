DA identifies man killed in crash involving front-end loader in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who was killed in a violent crash in Chelmsford late Tuesday night involving a front-end loader that was helping clear debris from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officers responding to a reported serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street around 9:30 p.m. determined that a pickup truck driven by Michael Franklin, of Westford, had collided with the town-issued front-end loader, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

Franklin suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old man operating the front-end loader also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lowell General Hospital.

Police say he is an employee of the Chelmsford Department of Public Works and was driving the front-end loader to assist with storm cleanup.

The Chelmsford Police Department and state police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests Franklin entered the intersection and struck the bucket of the front-end loader.

