HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who died in a single-motorcycle crash in Hatfield on Saturday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s office announced.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Pantry and Mountain roads in North Hatfield around 1:30 a.m. found a motorcycle that had gone off of the roadway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Gregory J. Papageorge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

