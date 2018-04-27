DA identifies man shot by Plymouth police

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Police officers who came under fire Thursday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in Plymouth shot and wounded the gunman, officials said.

The officers were responding to a report of shots fired on Furnace Road about 6 p.m. when Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botiere said a man came out of his house and “immediately began firing in the direction of the officers.” The officers shot the man while returning fire, he said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office identified the man as Michael Walsh, 36.

A radio call of the shooting detailed how events unfolded. At one point several officers can be heard calling out, “he’s shooting, he’s shooting.”

The domestic disturbance call was made after Walsh opened fire on his wife’s car as she was trying to leave the house, police said. Startled neighbors were told to stay in their homes while the situation unfolded.

“At first we thought it was hunting,” said Noah Doyle, who lives nearby, “and then we heard it keep on repeating.”

Walsh was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his condition is unknown. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the hospital at 2 p.m.

None of the responding officers were hit.

Neighbors say the couple has been known to fight a lot, and police say that will be part of their investigation.



