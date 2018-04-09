DA identifies man wounded in Brockton officer-involved shooting

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Brockton Sunday night has been identified by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

George A. Baron, 51, was shot about 6:30 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a man threatening to harm himself on North Main Street, officials said. When they arrived, police say Baron advanced toward the officers and lunged at them, prompting them to open fire.

Baron was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to be treated for his injuries.

Baron will be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. His arraignment on that charge is pending.

“As with all incidents in which police discharge a firearm, there will be a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “This review is currently underway and ongoing.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

