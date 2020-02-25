DA identifies man struck, killed by train in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally struck by a train in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a person struck on the tracks between South Church and Mill streets around 4 p.m. found Rodney Sumner, 54, of Pittsfield, had been killed, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.

The incident is under investigation, but officials believe Sumner was observing nearby construction and unable to get out of the way of the eastbound train.

