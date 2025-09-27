REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in a van on a property in Rehoboth that has been tied to a recent murder, the Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Officers responded to 107 County St. around 7 a.m. after David Lunn, 54, was found unresponsive by a relative, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. HE was later pronounced dead.

Also in the van was his 48-year-old wife, who remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, along with two dogs were released to Rehoboth Animal Control.

Rehoboth firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide check and determined there was no presence in the van.

An investigation revealed a possible history of substance abuse by Lunn and his wife, according to the DA’s Office.

The investigation will remain open pending a cause of death by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The property where they were found is where investigators say they found the remains of murder of Kylee Monteiro, an 18-year-old pregnant woman who went missing in August. Monteiro’s 22-year-old boyfriend has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with her death.

