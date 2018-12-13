AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easthampton man who died after cutting down a tree in Amherst on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Officers responding to a reported accident involving a tree on Flat Hills Road found 38-year-old Thomas Moszynski suffering from serious injuries, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

He was later pronounced dead.

Amherst police and state police are investigating but say foul play is not suspected.

