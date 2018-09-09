DA identifies man who died after falling from ferry near Peddocks Island

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Peabody man who died Saturday night after falling from a ferry near Peddocks Island.

After hours of searching, divers from the Massachusetts State Police pulled the body of 21-year-old Aaron Dibella from the waters of Weymouth’s Fore River Channel around 1 a.m. He was found about 100 yards from he had gone overboard in Hull, officials say.

The Provincetown II ferry reported that Dibella had gone overboard around 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast.

#BreakingNews @USCG searching for a person in the water off Peddocks Island after the ferry, Provincetown 2, reported a man overboard to watchstanders at Sector Boston at 8:30 p.m. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 9, 2018

Dibella fell overboard after “engaging in horseplay aboard the vessel,” according to the Bay State Cruise Company.

They say a crew member warned him to stop acting recklessly but that it had no effect.

“The tragic and overwhelming sadness that has swept through all of us; our crew, our staff – everyone associated with our company – has left us without adequate words to express just how sorry we are for the family and friends of the gentleman that went overboard”, said Bay State Cruise Company’s owner, Michael Glasfeld.

According to Glasfeld, the crew had a spotlight on Dibella, thrown several life preservers within his reach and sent a crew member into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous,” said Lt. j.g. Lucy Daghir, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Boston.

#BreakingNews @USCG and @MassStatePolice divers recovered the body Sunday of the 21-year-old at approximately 1 a.m. "We would like to remind the public to maintain situational awareness and exercise caution while on the water," said Lt. j.g. Lucy Daghir. #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 9, 2018

State police are investigating the incident.

