DA identifies man who died in Lynn shooting that left 5 others injured

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Lynn on Saturday that left five other people injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Quincy Terrace around 5:30 p.m. found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Four were taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston and two were taken to Salem Hospital.

One of the victims, Gustavo Santana, of Lynn, was pronounced dead.

The other victims are alive but their current conditions were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)