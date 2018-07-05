DA identifies man who drowned at Saugus state park

Rescue crews searching the water at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Wednesday.

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who drowned at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Wednesday.

Uwaldo Erazo, who was from Honduras and living with a cousin in Lynn, was pronounced dead at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Wednesday evening after his body was pulled from Silver Lake, according to a spokesman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Erazo’s body was recovered by rescue teams at 5:53 p.m., about an hour after his cousins reported that he went missing while they were trying to swim to a nearby island.

Foul play is not suspected.

