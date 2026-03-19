WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by police at Webb Memorial State Park Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Sean R. Barry, 25, of Weymouth.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, police shot a man who had a knife.

The District Attorney said the man was in distress when officers arrived. The shooting led to a bigger response.

“They rushed in,” Sami Davis said, who saw the police response. “It was very clearly something serious going on.”

Authorities are still investigating the situation. People who come to the park often said they will now be on high alert while in the area.

“It’s really scary,” Diana Laenen said. “Like we honestly, We were just running and talking about it, like it will change how if we’re ever running there again. Like it’s hard to go back to normal after something so scary like that.”

The District Attorney’s Office said an officer tried to save the man, administering first aid before he was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)