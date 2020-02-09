DA identifies MBTA worker killed in crash involving T bus in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the MBTA worker who was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Quincy.

Sanyi Harris, 45, of Brockton suffered a fatal injury during a crash involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station busway on Saturday, according to T officials and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office

A witness said at least one car was hit by a bus at the station’s busway.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

