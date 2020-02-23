DA identifies Norton man killed in apparent meth lab explosion

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 38-year-old man who died Saturday morning after being injured in an explosion caused by an apparent meth lab inside an apartment in Norton.

Edward Rooney, who lived in the Faith Way apartment where the explosion occurred, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion just before 1 a.m. found an empty apartment with damage from what appeared to be an explosion from a meth lab operation, the district attorney said.

There was no fire and no one was inside of the home, authorities said, but Rooney had fled the scene in a vehicle after the explosion occurred, the district attorney said.

Shortly after, emergency crews responding to a 911 call on Pike Avenue in Attleboro for a medical emergency found Rooney, who was screaming outside for help before a resident let him into their home, the district attorney said.

Rooney had collapsed when emergency crews arrived and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m., officials said.

Residents of the Norton apartment were evacuated during the investigation which is ongoing.

An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

