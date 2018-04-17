DA identifies pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday night in Lowell.

Gary Ashmore, 61, was struck by a pickup truck about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Church and Warren streets, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old man who hit him, whose name has not been released, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Ryan’s Office, Lowell police and members of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

