AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a school van in Amherst Wednesday morning as an 88-year-old woman.

Eva Fenner, of Amherst, passed away after the van hit her while exiting Crocker Farm School on West Street around 11 a.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is being investigated by Amherst police, troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and members of the Massachusetts StatE Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

