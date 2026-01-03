NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 67-year-old New Bedford man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike at the intersection of Route 6 and Pleasant Street in New Bedford found Robert Randall injured, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

The driver who struck him remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

