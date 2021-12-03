NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified the Pittsfield man who was fatally shot in Northampton late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a call from a bystander around 11 p.m. found Joseph R. Fillo, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the DA’s office.

He was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Steven J. Malloy, 32, of Springfield, was arrested in connection with the shooting, the DA’s office said.

He was arraigned Thursday on a murder charge and ordered held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

