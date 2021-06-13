FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old Rhode Island man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Fall River on Saturday afternoon, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and County Street found the motorcyclist, identified as Kory Gray, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, lying on the northbound side of Eastern Avenue.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Gray’s motorcycle was driving southbound on Eastern Avenue when it rear-ended a 2015 Honda Accord at the intersection of County Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

No one else was injured during the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

