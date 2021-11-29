SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a break-in suspect who died after crashing a car and exchanging gunfire with police officers in Seekonk on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a notification from an alarm company indicating a break-in at a business on Route 6 around 6:40 a.m. learned that the business had been broken into and the suspect had fled the area on foot, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers then found the suspect, 47-year-old Jeffrey W. Groulx, of New Hampshire, in the parking lot of another business on Route 6, prompting him to flee in a black Honda, the DA’s office said.

Groulx lost control of the car at the intersection of School Street and Route 6, struck a curb, and rolled the vehicle onto its passenger side and off the roadway.

Two Seekonk police officers arrived at the crash scene and shortly after, Groulx allegedly opened fire on them with a 7.62-millimeter AK-47 model rifle.

Officers returned fire before taking a defensive position and calling on the regional SWAT team to respond, the DA’s office said.

The SWAT team later determined that Groulx no longer posed a threat.

Emergency responders cut open the roof of Groulx’s vehicle and determined that the suspect was dead, the DA’s office added.

An autopsy revealed that Groulx was shot three times, with one shot being fatal, according to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation remains ongoing.

