FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Falmouth on Friday afternoon that left one teen dead and two others hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 28 northbound around 4 p.m. found a vehicle down an embankment with one of the occupants dead underneath, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The person who died has been identified as Kayden Coombs, 18, of Falmouth.

Two other people were found outside the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. One was taken by helicopter to a trauma center and the other was transferred to a Boston area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

