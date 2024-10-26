PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in a Plymouth parking lot on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Middle Street around 5:45 p.m. found Brent Berkeley suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn.

Berkeley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after, David Jerome, 23, o Plymouth, was placed under arrest.

An investigation determined Jerome and Berkeley had been in a minor crash and that a fight between them led to the shooting, police said. Jerome’s 18-month-old son was in a car seat during the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, Jerome has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, improperly storing a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing a large-capacity feeding device.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox