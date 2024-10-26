PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in a Plymouth parking lot on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Middle Street around 5:45 p.m. found Brent Berkeley suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn.

Berkeley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after, David Jerome, 23, o Plymouth, was placed under arrest.

An investigation determined Jerome and Berkeley had been in a minor crash and that a fight between them led to the shooting, police said. Jerome’s 18-month-old son was in a car seat during the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, Jerome has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, reckless endangerment of a child, improperly storing a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing a large-capacity feeding device.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court.

