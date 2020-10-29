DA identifies victim of deadly Franklin shooting as search for suspect continues

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Franklin early Thursday morning as the search for a suspect continues.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding a person who had just been shot in the area of 25 Elwood Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday found Deandre Akeem Scott, 26, of Attleboro, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Scott was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 1:50 a.m.

The deadly shooting marked the town’s first homicide in 23 years.

Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said that this was not a random act and schools in the town will remain open.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the public and that the suspect or suspects knew each other,” he said. “This is the first incident of this type in Franklin since 1997. Franklin remains a safe community, and the public should have no worries in sending their children to school today.”

Morrissey noted that both the suspect and victim “appear to be known to each other.”

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and attempting to identify any suspects, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.

An investigation remains ongoing.

