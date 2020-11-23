DA identifies victim of deadly Haverhill stabbing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Haverhill late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Marble Street found Jose Vasquez suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Vasquez was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The stabbing is not believed to be a random act.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)