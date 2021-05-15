DA identifies victim of deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man who was fatally shot outside of a shop in New Bedford on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of shots fired outside the Richdale Food Market on Brock Avenue around 6:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, later identified as Joseph Pauline, was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

