DA identifies victim of fatal Franklin shooting as search for suspect continues

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Franklin as the search for a suspect continues.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding a person who had just been shot in the area of 25 Elwood Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday found Deandre Akeem Scott, 26, of Attleboro, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Scott was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 1:50 a.m.

Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said that this was not a random act and schools in the town will remain open.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the public and that the suspect or suspects knew each other,” he said. “This is the first incident of this type in Franklin since 1997. Franklin remains a safe community, and the public should have no worries in sending their children to school today.”

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and attempting to identify any suspects, authorities said.

No additional information has been released.

Norfolk DA and Police Chief giving an update on the fatal shooting in Franklin. They say this is not a random act. Schools are open.@7News pic.twitter.com/zDZcoFjWAo — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) October 29, 2020

