WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a car in Weymouth on Saturday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers on patrol on Pleasant Street at 2:45 a.m. found Xuan D. Vo, 61, of South Weymouth, lying on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving efforts, police said.

Vo was later pronounced dead and police determined she had been struck by a vehicle near Ralph Talbot Street.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Weymouth Police Department in connection with the Norfolk District Attorney’s motor vehicle homicide unit.

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth police at 781-335-1212.

No additional details were immediately available.

