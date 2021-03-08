DA identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bridgewater over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a man in the road at Auburn and Summer streets at 12:40 a.m. found 34-year-old Ian Dalgliesh of Northboro lying in the middle of the road, according to Plymouth Country District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Dalgliesh, who had suffered trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators determined he had been struck by a motor vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Officials are investigating and asking anyone with information to call police at 508-697-6118.

Investigation Ongoing Into Bridgewater Hit And Run, Victim Identified pic.twitter.com/FxVS8hnumJ — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) March 9, 2021

