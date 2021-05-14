DA identifies victim of fatal Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting in Lawrence on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a body in the backyard of 461 Haverhill St. around 8:30 a.m. found Edward Javier, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Javier was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

