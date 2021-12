SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 26-year-old man who was found dead in Saugus on Saturday.

Michael Norton was found dead at his home 44 Collins Ave. on Saturday by family members who called police.

No additional information was immediately released.

