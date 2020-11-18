DA identifies victim, suspect in fatal 3-car pile-up in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally struck at a Brockton intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberly Shirosky, 54, of West Bridgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of a three-car pile-up at the intersection of Pearl Street and Route 123, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a black Acura TX being operated by 30-year-old John Medeiros blew a red light at a high rate of speed when he struck Shirosky’s white SUV.

A pickup truck was also involved in the crash but refused medical attention at the scene.

Cruz said that following the crash, Medeiros became disorderly with officers. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

He is facing a number of charges including, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The date of his arraignment is pending.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

