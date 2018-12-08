DA identifies victim whose burned body was found near Lynn park

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person whose burned body was found near a Lynn playground on Thursday.

Investigators returned to a wooded area in Lynn on Friday where a man walking his dog found the burned body of 29-year-old Tito Lopez-Ebanks the day before, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to Frey Playground off Oak Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday met with the man who discovered the remains.

Lopez-Ebanks death is being considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

